In response to the letter submitted by Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet ("Let's say no to Chick-Fil-A," June 25): Who do you think you are by trying to have Napa say “No” to the Chick-Fil-A restaurant?

Chick-Fil-A is not open on Sundays for religious reasons, but you don’t hear or see the non-religious people trying to shut down Chick-Fil-A. Also, there are plenty of people who now dislike the Chinese due to COVID, but you don’t see all Chinese restaurants shut down.

You LBGTQ people are no exception. And food has nothing to do with your gay beliefs. Perhaps other fast-food restaurants also do not like gay people? You may never know that, because maybe they have not come out and admitted it, therefore you could be eating food from other places that also do not support gay people.

Why don’t gay people just keep it to themselves? You don’t see straight people going around advertising that they are straight and that they have straight rights. It’s best for others not to know anyone’s sexual preferences.

Beth Carson

Napa