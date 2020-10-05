Who does this stuff?

I have never experienced politics in the way that I have during this election period. Never have we had a president that has caused such division and hate in the way that President Trump has. He lies constantly and takes no responsibility for his actions and tweets.

I find it very ironic that Trump wants to be known as the law and order president, yet he breaks the law all the time and encourages lawlessness. He encourages violence at this rallies, telling his supporters to beat up on protesters and he will pay their attorney bills, he has sent in unmarked or unidentified militia to literally kidnap peaceful people off the streets if they are protesting and exercising their rights to free speech, to his most latest egregious call to action for voters to vote twice, knowing full well it is against the law to vote twice and in some states it is also a felony. He constantly uses people for his personal gain.

It is imperative that people have the right to criticize their governments or we will easily fall into dictatorships. To my bewilderment, many of his supporters seem to not care.