Who does this stuff?

I have never experienced politics in the way that I have during this election period. Never have we had a president that has caused such division and hate in the way that President Trump has. He lies constantly and takes no responsibility for his actions and tweets.
I find it very ironic that Trump wants to be known as the law and order president, yet he breaks the law all the time and encourages lawlessness. He encourages violence at this rallies, telling his supporters to beat up on protesters and he will pay their attorney bills, he has sent in unmarked or unidentified militia to literally kidnap peaceful people off the streets if they are protesting and exercising their rights to free speech, to his most latest egregious call to action for voters to vote twice, knowing full well it is against the law to vote twice and in some states it is also a felony. He constantly uses people for his personal gain.
It is imperative that people have the right to criticize their governments or we will easily fall into dictatorships. To my bewilderment, many of his supporters seem to not care.
Recently, we have heard that Trump made disparaging remarks about our military personnel, calling them losers and suckers for putting themselves in danger and for dying for their country, We learned that Trump knew about the dangers of the blooming pandemic all along and not only did nothing about it, he down played it, still down plays it and calls it a hoax of the democrats. In the meantime, 200,000 people have died of COVID-19, in large part because of Trump's failure to protect our country and our people.
I look at the faces of the people behind Trump on the podiums of his rallies and I say to myself, "who are these people, what do they like about this president? Why do they continue to support him through all the failures he has exhibited in the last almost four years?"
I think what perplexes me the most is that many of his supporters claim to be Christians. Some of them are my friends and are good people. Yet everything Trump does seems to be the antithesis of what Christianity values. How would these people answer the question, "what would Jesus do" when their president lies and continually puts our people, our country and our security at risk? The only plausible answer to me is that many Americans put their political party ahead of their religions and will vote for their party candidates no matter how bad they are.
If I am right, God and religious values take second place in peoples mind and hearts. Please, someone, help me to understand the significance of this.
In the end, it is only our votes that can change the downward spiral that Trump has put our country on. If you think your vote doesn't count, let me assure you it does. Our votes are our voices and the only way to truly to be heard and to effect the changes we so desperately need is to vote.
Joan Bennett
American Canyon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!