"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their government with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
What's wrong with this statement? It's certainly what most progressive liberals in power seem to wish the Declaration of Independence said.
That the government "endows" us with our unalienable rights as human beings. And because they believe this, they use government to give us our rights. Which can change day to day. No.
The Declaration says "our Creator" gives us our unalienable human rights, not the government.
With the liberal progressive concept though, anything they devise can become a human right. Many already say education, health care, a "living" wage, gender choice and abortion are human rights. And on and on.
Will housing or clothing or transportation or food or a computer or illegals voting become a "human right?" If we continue in the direction we are going, they just may become that.
If so, I fear this country will collapse under its own weight. Under the weight of the myriad manufactured "rights."
Kent Cohea
Napa