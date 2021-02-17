Who is accountable for vaccine roll-out?

Acknowledging the fact that there is a problem with the supply of vaccines is just one factor in understanding the situation. At no time has there been any explanation as to why there is a short supply.

Everything points to the federal government’s inability to manage the distribution of the vaccine to individual states. In a recent email from the CEO of Kaiser Permanente, it stated that the vaccines are doled out by the state governments to the county and then to local entities such as Kaiser.

Someone has to take responsibility for the short supply as so many residents over 75 years of age and eligible for receiving an inoculation have been left out in the cold waiting for their turn. What is the reason for this unacceptable delay I ask? What say you?

Mary Ann Formosa

Napa

