Who is going to vote in Napa County?

It’s been said many times that if everyone who is registered to vote actually cast a ballot, it could make a huge difference in the outcome. According to John Tuteur, Napa’s Registrar of Voters, we currently have 81,100 registered voters in Napa County. In the last presidential election, over 13,000 of these registered voters did not exercise their voting rights.
In 2018, our last local elections, a number of races were close. In the American Canyon City Council race, with about 11,000 votes cast, David Oro won a seat with just 313 votes more than the runner-up, Robert Vega. And in St. Helena, where just about 2,600 votes were cast for mayor, Geoffrey Ellsworth defeated Alan Galbraith by only 59 votes. Your vote does make a difference.
In addition to those who are registered but don’t vote, according to Tuteur’s data, there are another 11,000 Napa County citizens who are eligible but are not yet registered to vote.
I’ve been talking to people around Napa—in the Walmart parking lot, in front of the Napa River Inn, and in my north Napa neighborhood. Of a dozen people of all ages, most said they were registered. One proud 49-year-old woman was born in Mexico but is now a citizen. Her household has five registered voters, two of them new voters, and she is going to make sure they turn in their ballots.
I encountered just one person who had no interest in voting. This young man, age 25, lives out of the county but works here. He has never voted and has no interest in doing so. He gave no reason for this choice.
I met with two young people who will be voting for the first time. Avery Linn, going into her senior year at Napa High, will be 18 in September. She pre-registered to vote when she applied her driver’s license. Avery is “pretty excited to be voting.” She has always been interested in politics and took part last school year in Rep. Mike Thompson’s high school leadership group.
The students were planning a voter registration day at school when the coronavirus shut everything down. Avery said that everyone who is eligible to vote should do so, especially when there are so many concerns about climate, COVID-19, and jobs that will need attention in the years ahead. Avery plans to apply to the University of Vermont to study political science.
Ryan Searl, who graduated from St. Helena High in June and is off to U.C. Santa Barbara this fall, was encouraged to register by his civics teacher, who passed out the registration forms in class. Ryan says, “It’s a rite of passage to finally be able to get involved in how your money is spent.” He said he thinks voting is “cool.” He feels it’s an individual’s right to vote or not, but if you’re not voting, you better not complain. He also said he thinks the most important elections are for representatives, not the higher offices. It’s the representatives “who vote to make decisions” in the interest of their constituents.
College students may vote where they are living at the time of the election. But state laws vary on what is required to register. The easiest way for students to vote is to give their college address to the Napa Elections Division, 1127 First St., (707) 253-4321, or have your parent forward your ballot when it arrives in early October. Then just mail it back.
If you have moved, changed your name since you last voted, or are concerned that your signature has changed, you should renew your registration. If you haven’t voted in recent years and are not sure if you’re still registered, you can check at www.services.countyofnapa.org/voterinfo/. If you need to register, it can be done online at www.registertovote.ca.gov .
Everyone who is registered will receive a Vote by Mail ballot during the week of October 5. That gives you almost a month to safely mark your ballot in the comfort of home and drop it in the mail or in one of the collection boxes available in your area. No waiting in lines, no health risks.
When I volunteer to help legal residents prepare their citizenship applications, I am moved by their determination to complete the process, with all its waiting, needed documentation, and expense. And I think about the U.S. citizens, born here, who don’t cherish their voting rights. Abraham Lincoln said, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”
Whatever your party or beliefs, I hope you will make the 2020 election one of record turnout. Register. Vote. Be a proud American.
Lenore Hirsch
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!