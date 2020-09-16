Who is going to vote in Napa County?

I met with two young people who will be voting for the first time. Avery Linn, going into her senior year at Napa High, will be 18 in September. She pre-registered to vote when she applied her driver’s license. Avery is “pretty excited to be voting.” She has always been interested in politics and took part last school year in Rep. Mike Thompson’s high school leadership group.

The students were planning a voter registration day at school when the coronavirus shut everything down. Avery said that everyone who is eligible to vote should do so, especially when there are so many concerns about climate, COVID-19, and jobs that will need attention in the years ahead. Avery plans to apply to the University of Vermont to study political science.

Ryan Searl, who graduated from St. Helena High in June and is off to U.C. Santa Barbara this fall, was encouraged to register by his civics teacher, who passed out the registration forms in class. Ryan says, “It’s a rite of passage to finally be able to get involved in how your money is spent.” He said he thinks voting is “cool.” He feels it’s an individual’s right to vote or not, but if you’re not voting, you better not complain. He also said he thinks the most important elections are for representatives, not the higher offices. It’s the representatives “who vote to make decisions” in the interest of their constituents.