Who is looking out for the environment?

An Open letter to the Board of Supervisors: Many of us continue to be shocked by your focus, never more apparent than in the recent upholding of several appeals of Anthem Winery's permitting.
Questions are hanging in the air around all of us. As the self-appointed Groundwater Sustainability Agency for our county, why do you continue to permit development in water-deficient areas? The extent of the project’s commercialization of a quiet, agricultural neighborhood has already impacted all of us neighbors around Anthem as Anthem drilled and pumps six of at least eight wells, three of these deemed project wells.
Several neighbors already have to truck in water at almost prohibitive cost during the drier months, some year-round. This never happened before Anthem started pumping from the aquifers. And while you have put monitoring requirements and trucking prohibitions on Anthem, you have done nothing to ensure that neighbors are not further damaged from lack of water.
What are the cumulative impacts of this project on our water security? In fact, our well performances' mapped reports were disallowed in the Jan. 26, 2021 appeal because the map was “new material.” But what happens when the new material is critically relevant?
Another example of critically important, disallowed material is the developer and architect George Caloyannidis’ review of the cave plans. His discovery of enormous miscalculations on the amount of the cave tailings revealed that the Planning Department and Planning Commission may not have been fully aware of what they permitted. Yet you upheld their decision. Shouldn’t further research have been required? Why would you not consider such evidence when someone so qualified has also hired an independent engineering consultant to also review the plans and check his findings? The errors overlook significant problems in tailings disposal, leading to onsite degradation of the environment and/or years of daily truckloads of tailings going up and down a commercial driveway that does not meet Road and Street Standards for 1,700 feet of it.
The driveway is another issue. In a time of increasing fire danger, why are you upholding exceptions to Road and Street Standards? For 1,700 feet of Anthem’s residential driveway- turned-commercial, a firetruck will not be able to pass an exiting vehicle. It’s that narrow. The proposed one-way bridge also does not have the required turnouts. And while you purport to support fire safety, even offering a fire summit this week, you are also a member of the Rural Counties Representative of California (RCRC), which has lobbied against the Board of Forestry’s recent amendments to the Fire Safety regulations in the SRA (State Responsibility Area). These amendments will increase safety standards for driveways and roads and those living and working on them.
And then there’s the vineyard conversion of the oak savanna. The testimony of former Fish and Wildlife employee Jeanne Chinn was also not allowed as it was also deemed “new material”. This study on the root zone protection of the 200-300-year-old valley oaks at risk revealed that in the soils tested, the root protection zone needs to be three times the dripline. Yet the plans approved by the Planning Commission and upheld by you, the board, make provisions for fencing only at the dripline. This puts one of the few remaining oak savannas in Napa County in jeopardy.
Who is looking out for the environment? Who is looking out for those of us who have lived here for years, made agreements that make life together amiable blatantly ignored by those who dream of wineries and vineyards? To whom are you allegiant if not to the residents of Napa County? Why have you turned away from information any reasonable person would want to make a reasoned decision?
Patricia Damery
Napa