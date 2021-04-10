Who is looking out for the environment?

An Open letter to the Board of Supervisors: Many of us continue to be shocked by your focus, never more apparent than in the recent upholding of several appeals of Anthem Winery's permitting.

Questions are hanging in the air around all of us. As the self-appointed Groundwater Sustainability Agency for our county, why do you continue to permit development in water-deficient areas? The extent of the project’s commercialization of a quiet, agricultural neighborhood has already impacted all of us neighbors around Anthem as Anthem drilled and pumps six of at least eight wells, three of these deemed project wells.

Several neighbors already have to truck in water at almost prohibitive cost during the drier months, some year-round. This never happened before Anthem started pumping from the aquifers. And while you have put monitoring requirements and trucking prohibitions on Anthem, you have done nothing to ensure that neighbors are not further damaged from lack of water.

What are the cumulative impacts of this project on our water security? In fact, our well performances' mapped reports were disallowed in the Jan. 26, 2021 appeal because the map was “new material.” But what happens when the new material is critically relevant?