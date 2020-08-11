Leaders of any organization - public or private, for-profit or non-profit, religious or secular – all struggle with the inevitable tension between individual and collective goals. All leaders are motivated by individual goals, such as being reelected, retaining power, rewarding their friends and punishing their enemies – aka the “Me” goals.
But the reality is they all pledged (swore) to serve their constituents whether those be country, congregation, donors or others investing confidence in them – the “We” goals.
So who is looking out for We in America at this devastating time? The President, The White House? The Congress? Governors? All of us? Any of us?
Sadly, as health, economic, social and climate crises impact millions on a daily basis, political posturing and the focus on short-term wins handcuffs leadership and negates the historical approach to compromise that is needed to address our most dire problems and address the struggles of millions citizens.
In today’s devastated America, the Me advocates are way out in front. Consider governmental action/inaction in terms of: The COVID-19 pandemic, masking and vaccines; Distribution of pandemic stimulus funding that benefits corporations and the wealthy at the expense of small business owners, the unemployed, cities and public health initiatives; Denial and/or dismissal of science related to climate change, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic; The Supreme Court’s interpretation that individual gun rights matter more than the societal harm they represent and their failure to reverse draconian measures aimed at preventing millions from voting; Pressure to enact tax code changes favoring the wealthy and corporations; Failure to address large disparities in income, housing, public school funding, health and access to health care between rich and poor and people of color.
We are led by a President, White House, Senate and several governors intent on increasing partisanship and division, achieving reelection, and rewarding special interests and large donors, while ignoring the urgent needs of the country. Beyond lawsuits, demonstrations, protests and outcries, the only recourse We have to shifting away from this Me focus is through our constitutionally protected right and duty to vote.
The stakes for our country in the 2020 election could not be higher. An accurate Census matters. Voting by all Americans matters. And, as the Constitution has long proclaimed, fairness matters. Preserving our democracy and country is up to all of Us.
Jordan Cohen
Napa
