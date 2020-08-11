× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders of any organization - public or private, for-profit or non-profit, religious or secular – all struggle with the inevitable tension between individual and collective goals. All leaders are motivated by individual goals, such as being reelected, retaining power, rewarding their friends and punishing their enemies – aka the “Me” goals.

But the reality is they all pledged (swore) to serve their constituents whether those be country, congregation, donors or others investing confidence in them – the “We” goals.

So who is looking out for We in America at this devastating time? The President, The White House? The Congress? Governors? All of us? Any of us?

Sadly, as health, economic, social and climate crises impact millions on a daily basis, political posturing and the focus on short-term wins handcuffs leadership and negates the historical approach to compromise that is needed to address our most dire problems and address the struggles of millions citizens.