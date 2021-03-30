Who is perpetuating a false narrative?

In my original letter, I used a hypothetical economy to illustrate the point. This economy begins with $100 in circulation and produces 100 widgets as its total production. Let’s test Mr. Orton’s MMT theory: Without government, the $100 would buy the 100 widgets for $1 apiece, all widgets going to the people. With a tax of 25%, the people would end up with only 75 widgets, the government keeping 25.

What happens if the government chooses to print more money? Government gains 25% more widgets by printing 33% more money and spending $1.33 each to buy 25 widgets. As previously described, this would result in the people paying 33% more for the remaining 75 widgets.

Ah, but MMT says we can simply raise taxes to bring prices down. In this scenario government would then have to tack on an additional 25% tax so that the price of widgets goes back down to $1.

What just happened here? The people ended up with only 56 widgets while the government took not 25 widgets, but 44. You see, the sleight of hand being played by the progressive idea of MMT is confusing the idea of money with the actual stuff that money can buy. The common theme is that at every step, government gains stuff while the people lose.