Who is perpetuating a false narrative?

It’s always nice to see a far-left progressive respond to one of my letters. It means I struck a nerve.
For those who don’t recall, I wrote an article, “Money and the Funding of Governments" (March 20) describing three ways that the government deprives you of your stuff: 1. Taxes, where they take your stuff directly; 2. Issuing IOUs, where they take stuff away from future generations; and 3. Printing money, which devalues your money, effectively depriving you of stuff so that the government can have more stuff. The Biden Administration is using all three, with a special and growing emphasis on the third.
Gary Orton wrote that I was “Perpetuating false narrative on government spending” (March 25). To support his argument, he introduces the latest fad in progressive economics known as the Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). He cites as authority its popular mouthpiece Stephanie Kelton, former economic advisor to Bernie Sanders, who wrote a book about it. She also wrote “Congress can give every American a Pony.”
Modern Monetary Theory is neither modern, monetary nor accepted economic theory. It is a flowery restatement of the old Marxist idea of debasing the currency so that government can gain control of everything and realize its utopian dream of taking “from each according to his ability to each according to his need”. It is a magical Unicorn way of justifying “free stuff” for everyone, provided of course that you first vote progressives into political power.
MMT is not modern. Ancient kings issued currency as a means of distributing wealth to favored recipients. The underlying concept was that government owned everything. Individual subjects received benefits only at the pleasure of the sovereign. The United States was not built on this idea.
MMT is not monetary. It deals primarily with the fiscal policy of government spending.
MMT is not accepted economic theory. It is the disproven experiment of failed socialist societies, brought back to life by those thirsty for unlimited political power.
MMT claims that federal spending is no longer constrained by revenue. By magic. Taxes function only to “regulate” demand and slow inflation; if excessive spending creates inflation, taxes are increased to “curb demand,” thus lowering prices. Government borrowing functions only to regulate interest rates. The only constraints on unlimited government spending under MMT are political, with progressive advocates urging our current government to free themselves from the yoke of conventional economic theory and spend away.
Note Mr. Orton’s comment that the “purpose” of savings bonds was to “reduce consumer spending and preempt inflation.” For those who need a translator, that means less stuff for the people and more for the government.
I’m not saying that governments cannot issue money. All governments do. I am saying that deficit spending is both damaging and irresponsible. Ask Venezuela. They just issued 1 million Bolivar notes (worth 53 cents US) reflecting the hyperinflation brought on by their experiment with MMT.
In my original letter, I used a hypothetical economy to illustrate the point. This economy begins with $100 in circulation and produces 100 widgets as its total production. Let’s test Mr. Orton’s MMT theory: Without government, the $100 would buy the 100 widgets for $1 apiece, all widgets going to the people. With a tax of 25%, the people would end up with only 75 widgets, the government keeping 25.
What happens if the government chooses to print more money? Government gains 25% more widgets by printing 33% more money and spending $1.33 each to buy 25 widgets. As previously described, this would result in the people paying 33% more for the remaining 75 widgets.
Ah, but MMT says we can simply raise taxes to bring prices down. In this scenario government would then have to tack on an additional 25% tax so that the price of widgets goes back down to $1.
What just happened here? The people ended up with only 56 widgets while the government took not 25 widgets, but 44. You see, the sleight of hand being played by the progressive idea of MMT is confusing the idea of money with the actual stuff that money can buy. The common theme is that at every step, government gains stuff while the people lose.
Think of it another way: if helicopters flew over the land dropping zillions of dollars on everyone, everyone could claim on paper that they are fabulously wealthy. But how much more stuff would they get? Zero. This is the fallacy of Modern Monetary Policy. Always remember, printing presses cannot manufacture widgets.
For a thorough explanation by a real economist on this and related subjects, I refer the reader to Nobel laureate Milton Friedman who is particularly articulate in demystifying this sometimes-confusing field: "Milton Friedman Speaks - Myths That Conceal Reality," available on YouTube.
David Forstadt
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS