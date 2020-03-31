Who is standing up for you?

It's just a few days since Congress passed a COVID-19 relief bill that is supposed to actually help everyday people.

The first two relief bills clearly demonstrated that people like you and me are not Congress's number 1 priority. A huge corporate bailout should leave no doubt.

And a one-time payment of $1,200 -- not enough to pay the rent for most people -- shows how out of touch Congress is. The rent is due now, and I have yet to hear any elected official tell America just when we'll see this stimulus money.

And while evictions and foreclosures have been frozen, rent and mortgage payments have not. So where is the outrage from our federal officials- our congressperson and senators? Who is speaking up for you? Who is demanding to know when their constituents will see a check or standing up and saying "This just isn't enough?"

Why do we keep electing the same hacks, when they clearly don't care about the struggles of everyday people and don't even seem to realize there's a problem? Where is our representation? America can do better than it is doing and Americans can do better than 99% of our current elected officials.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon

