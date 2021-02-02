Who is the "enemy within?"

This letter will have comments about two separate letters to the editor. The first is by Ron Rogers dated Jan. 22 ("Good riddance to President Trump") and the second by Robert Russo dated Jan. 26 ("Some wise words").

In the first letter Mr. Rogers appears to ignore the easy way to verify one way or another whether Donald Trump accomplished anything. A very simple click or two and a question might have been easier. He may have found a very long positive list. A little homework can do wonders.

The second letter provides the readers a very interesting quote by Lincoln. Mr. Russo does not explain the intent of the letter. I will offer my thoughts on the quote.

Lincoln was quite young but he must have been aware of the South's views about slavery and what the future might bring. Here is another comment about an enemy within.

Recently our leader of the House stated "there is an enemy among us." Who is she referring to? I sort of think she is not accusing her own party, which leaves us with one other.