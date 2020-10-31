Who is the Napa City Council benefiting?

So the Napa city council is approving another 250 units on the Gasser property. This attitude of stuffing more and more rental units in the city limits is pretty well destroying the Napa city that many of us grew up and worked in.

The influx of hotels and rentals is for one thing, that is more money for the city. The people who have lived here see a city that is crowded and streets that are crammed with cars day and night. Just driving across town takes 20 minutes, finding a parking place is a hassle, long lines at any intersection the norm now.

For what? The city council could not bring itself to fund a building to house the historic collection of our fire department antiques. It's all sitting in storage deteriorating as we speak.

How about the area education system that we support from our taxes, that system shut down several of the best schools in the state here in Napa. Is all this building and tourist business making our lives better, or is it selling out our Valley to the highest bidder?

The traffic is one of the worst situations we have to deal with every day, yet we see the future of even more people and longer commute times to get anywhere.

Our leaders are doing a great job of selling Napa Valley to the world; not so much for us who grew up here.