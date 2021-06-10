Having just read Jarvis Peay's litany of complaints about his Federal rights being violated ("Napa County is violating my federal civil rights," June 9), he ends his diatribe stating, "We are also reaching out to our social media partners to implore the county of Napa to amend its ways". My question is, just who is "we" when he is writing as a single individual?
Richie Landucci
Napa
Editor's Note: Mr. Peay frequently refers to himself as "we" in his written communications. We chose not to alter the reference since it reflects the way he customarily communicates.