Who needs April Fools Day after a month like this?

March 4 Week -- Ok, this is worse than we ever thought it could be and the economy is definitely crashed. We actually can't even imagine what the country will look like by December, however we strongly recommend turning off Netflix and studying about the Great Depression we're not saying we're in a depression, but you should definitely start making that rubber band ball NOW. We're not making cars, sticky tape or vacuum cleaners any more, we're making ventilators as fast as we can. But it's not entirely clear who is receiving them or where they are stored. Just rest assured that there are lots and lots of them somewhere in some warehouse in some city. It looks like you might get some relief money to help you out, but your children's great grandchildren will still be paying off the country's debt from this fiasco long after you're gone. Hey, why aren't all of you people wearing masks?? Don't you know you could save lives by wearing your masks? If only you’d worn your masks at the beginning, we might have flattened the curve faster! Get masks on, for goodness sake! Whoever told you not to wear masks?? Get Masks! Make Masks! Wear Masks! Why are you still going out? Stay in, for goodness sake, stop going to restaurants and into town! Stop stocking up on so much extra supplies, but on the other hand, you definitely will need to stay stocked up for another month or more because this country is sitting on a house of cards that could collapse at any moment. But don't panic. Hope you had a great March everyone, if you're still alive, count yourselves lucky!