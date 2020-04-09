Who needs April Fools Day after a month like this?

(Written on April 1): I'm so relieved to be done with March that I'm not even going to play an April Fool's joke on anyone today.
Actually, watching the news the entire month of March felt like one big April Fool's joke. To recap March in the news:
March 1st Week -- Hey folks, we're getting some news about a virus coming in from China that's been pretty bad over there, but we're not going to let it shut us down no-how, no-way. We’re Americans! I mean, can you imagine shutting down an entire country? Ha, Ha, that would be ridiculous and the economy would crash. They're probably making it seem worse than it really is, probably mostly fake news. No Siree-Bob, not us, we're Built to Last, Ha, Ha!
March 2nd Week -- Uh, actually, Italy has sent us enough videos to confirm that this is our worst nightmare. We're going to take some stronger measures to make sure this doesn't happen to us. Go out and stock up on a month's worth of groceries. But don't wear masks. Please, save them for the doctors. They don’t help anyway. We're shutting down the schools, for a little while, have fun with your family, read some books, take long walks, it'll be nice. Stay alive, people, heh-heh, ahem. Good luck out there!
March 3rd Week -- Hey, that was too much stocking up! We want you all to stock up on a month's worth of supplies, but we also want the grocery store shelves to stay full. It's physically impossible to achieve both, by the way. And, it does look like this is crashing the economy after all, so help out the little businesses and go get some take out. Stop wearing masks, they don't help and the doctors desperately need them. In tonight’s evening news, this is looking even more awfully awful than it did this morning when we first reported it was looking just awful, so we're shutting schools down for a looooooonnnnnngggg time. Here's a thick packet of work, Mom, you're the teacher now. We'll check in with you for about 45 minutes each day. Yes, we know we were teaching your students 6 hours of school a day so you could go to work and pay the bills and now it's just a 45 minute check-in, but -- *Gallic Shrug* c'est la vie -- You won't have time to work, so don't even try. And by the way, stop going out! Stay in place, don't leave your homes any more. What were you thinking by going out and visiting local businesses??! Now you've increased the curve!
March 4 Week -- Ok, this is worse than we ever thought it could be and the economy is definitely crashed. We actually can't even imagine what the country will look like by December, however we strongly recommend turning off Netflix and studying about the Great Depression we're not saying we're in a depression, but you should definitely start making that rubber band ball NOW. We're not making cars, sticky tape or vacuum cleaners any more, we're making ventilators as fast as we can. But it's not entirely clear who is receiving them or where they are stored. Just rest assured that there are lots and lots of them somewhere in some warehouse in some city. It looks like you might get some relief money to help you out, but your children's great grandchildren will still be paying off the country's debt from this fiasco long after you're gone. Hey, why aren't all of you people wearing masks?? Don't you know you could save lives by wearing your masks? If only you’d worn your masks at the beginning, we might have flattened the curve faster! Get masks on, for goodness sake! Whoever told you not to wear masks?? Get Masks! Make Masks! Wear Masks! Why are you still going out? Stay in, for goodness sake, stop going to restaurants and into town! Stop stocking up on so much extra supplies, but on the other hand, you definitely will need to stay stocked up for another month or more because this country is sitting on a house of cards that could collapse at any moment. But don't panic. Hope you had a great March everyone, if you're still alive, count yourselves lucky!
Michelle Suette Sabo Kendall
Angwin
