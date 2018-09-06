Who pays for the services of a church?

A fair examination shows little media bias
I have recently read a number of letters claiming evidence of media bias and that we need to look for the good in President Trump.
With this in mind, let us cut to the chase to evaluate the coverage and enumerate the good to be found.
I read at least three daily papers and various news compilations on line as well as using various fact checking sites to substantiate what is reported. The result is that I see little bias in the mainstream media and much bias in those outlets given to hyperbole and agitation for the sake of sensationalism.
I do see a lot of deflection, dissembling, and outright lying on the part of those who claim mainstream media bias and seek to push our emotional buttons.
To those who drink the Kool-Aid of fearmongers, I say escape the echo chamber and open your eyes and ears to the wider world, truly test the conviction of all who feed you the news, and, above all, be a skeptic of the fringe elements of politics.
As to the search for the good in President Trump, I find it a difficult task. He is, by my own observations and research, a high-level narcissist that in a classic manifestation of the diagnosis, will lie, cheat, and deceive to further his own ends to the detriment of all others.
So in that sense he is good at lying, cheating, bullying, disrespecting our friends and allies, adulation of those who do not represent our values, separating children from their parents, playing dog whistle politics, bullying others, not listening to the well-reasoned advice of others and on and on.
Steven Smith
Napa
Martenson is moving NVC forward
I am supporting Amy Martenson for reelection as Napa Valley College trustee because my wish is to promote dedicated people to run the college.
I did not know Amy before she was elected college trustee in 2014, but I certainly got to know her afterwards. Attending college trustee meetings over the past four years, I saw Amy work within the system to focus the cooperation of teachers, staff, trustees and administration toward common goals.
And, in doing so, she has worked hard with great ideas always guiding meetings and the college administration toward transparency and responsiveness to balance the needs of the college and the public. She is a friend of taxpayers and she has an abiding goal to guide the college toward excellence as an educational institution making our community proud.
Amy is a leader and has been dedicated and steadfast in her goals to make the college the best education institution it can be. As I watched, I saw it was largely due to her hard work and dedication that the college budget is now balanced and has a healthy financial reserve; the nursing program has survived its crisis and the reaccreditation process has been successful.
Largely due to her foresight, the college did not attempt another tax election in 2018 because of the dismal voter polling.
Amy’s leadership role at the college is not done and she is laser focused on guiding Napa Valley College toward building upon its potential to excel in its educational goals as a valued asset in this community.
Leon Brauning
Napa
Who pays for the services of a church?
Regarding “Not obligated to pay tithes” (Sept. 4) by Mr. Carl White:
I am not a fan of the prosperity gospel and cannot understand how the mega-church pastors can drive Bentleys, have private planes and live in mega-mansions and actually feel good about the work their church is doing.
The average church, though, is, first and foremost, trying to pay its bills and do some good in the community. So where do you think the money comes from in order to do that? As a parishioner, do you enjoy the comfort of the sanctuary, the soaring voices of the choir, the thought-provoking words in the sermon?
Outside the church, would you ever expect to not pay for a concert or a lecture in a comfortable theater?
Certainly you are reaping some reward from attending your church, do you not feel moved to give back? How can a church fund projects to feed the poor or provide day care or do other good work?
No, tithing is not required, but if you can afford it, why wouldn’t you want to? I think it’s unfortunate churches are constantly having to ask for money. Wouldn’t it be great if people just donated because believed in the effort and wanted to help as much as they could?
Devon Avery
Yountville