Just wanting to get the word out that a disturbing incidence of theft has been occurring with one of our grass-roots political candidates signs.
If you have seen the beautiful local-artist and local-made signs of James Hinton, you might like to have one for yourself as they are quite beautiful , but after hearing this disturbing news directly from James it does not sound like they are disappearing for any good reason. From my perspective, it is downright hateful to be taking these tools of a campaign and making them disappear. Who would be so low?
I opened my front yard to James and his sign for him to be able to meet and greet people out and about for PorchFest on Sunday. Come on out, Napa, and have a good time on Sunday and stop by 389 Franklin St. and talk to James and other local Green candidates who support planet and people and are not driven by big- money interests. Might have ripe peaches; fingers crossed.
Valerie Wolf
Napa