Why are we still paying?

My wife and I purchased our home in 1965 when the city population was approximately 26,000 residents and the county approximately 100,000. The sewer system was adequate. Now with all the growth of wineries, hotels, apartment buildings and populations and more we get a $1,400 assessment on our tax bill for a sewer upgrade.

Along with the other reasonable assessments, this one stood out like a sore thumb and why should we have this charge when the sewer system was working for me before this new growth tapped into it and why do we have a responsibility to pay for them when it is no benefit to us?