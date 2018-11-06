"The Warmth of Other Suns." This is the title of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by a beautiful young woman named Isabel Wilkerson.
Ms. Wilkerson does for the Great Migration of southern blacks from the Jim Crow South what John Steinbeck did for the "Okies" in the "Grapes of Wrath.”
Now we are looking at yet another Great Migration. Our answer is to meet them with the U. S. Army. Will there be machine guns, concentration camps, starvation?
These are families; women and children fleeing criminals and killers. What is going on in the world? Has greed taken over the minds of everyone? We cannot take care of everyone it's true — we can hardly take care of our own, yet a few are very wealthy and are apparently afraid to share.
There must be a few minds left in the world that could solve problems like this or try to engage other countries to trust each other enough to come up with answers. The world is a big place — we cannot hope to occupy other planets for people to live on, our leaders have to put their tiny heads together and come up with plans, ideas, to benefit human kind, before we blow ourselves up.
Perhaps the elected leaders of the Free World could form a migration into troubled countries to see what happened and try to fix it, before it happens to us. We must work together, not goad and blame others for bad situations.
My grandfather taught me to "do unto others as you would have them do unto you." That's a scary thought these days.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa