Why can't we meet state's COVID-19 target?

As an older Napa County resident (79), I am deeply disturbed by the suggestion in Barry Eberling’s first-page COVID-19 article (“Getting Napa off state COVID-19 list will take big case reductions,” Aug. 12) that our county might seek a modification in the state’s delisting requirement by seeking a change in a critical state standard (100 cases per 100,00 people over 14 days).

The assertion in the article was that county officials deem compliance with the state standard “almost daunting” and even potentially “insurmountable.”

The fact that compliance is “daunting” or almost “insurmountable” is no legitimate basis for seeking a change in a presumably prudent health and safety regulation.

In my assessment, county officials are not asking the right question. The right question: why is our county not able to meet the state metric, and what is required of us to do so?

This is what I want to hear from county officials. This is what leadership requires. And I firmly believe our socially conscious residents will respond accordingly to bring us into compliance.