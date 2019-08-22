If having a siren warning system was a priority for the city after the 2017 Tubbs Fire, why doesn’t Calistoga have them already?
It is my understanding that, even though our fire department was pursuing options using wooden utility poles and sirens, our previous city manager gave Illumination Technologies California (ITC) the green light to pursue formulating a new proposal to the city. ITC’s proposal shows massive, fake “cypress trees” topped with a 400-pound siren that would also serve as potential cell towers.
There is no guarantee that any cell provider would even want to inhabit these towers (two spaces per tower). If cell coverage is an issue, providers should improve upon the two existing towers at the Fairgrounds.
Because the CEO of ITC is also our mayor, the locations of these towers are limited to areas not owned by the city. Some of the original locations that were suggested for towers, were on city property, but then had to be moved.
Don’t you wish the city could put up a siren at the Fairgrounds they just bought? The city can’t let ITC put them in, but the city could put it in or another cell service company.
The cell service would be 4G, not 5G; just more old technology that is ugly. I have unlimited data on my phone that is fast already. This is not an upgrade.
Beware of free gifts.
Again, why hasn’t the city put in the sirens already? Wooden poles and sirens, the fire department in Calistoga should finish this project they started. Use the public right of way or city property for the best location of these sirens.
I’m hoping the city council will expedite the sirens to the next agenda. Fire season is on its way.
Ivan J. Miller
Calistoga