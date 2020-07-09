Why do I protest?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I felt it was important to share my speech from the Pride is a Protest March that was co-hosted by Rainbow Action Network and The People's Collective for Change last month. I am the co-founder of Rainbow Action Network, which is a grassroots group that aims to make the Napa Valley a more safe and inclusive place for all LGBTQ people who live and visit here.

I am a queer, white, cisgender mother and I am here today with my wife and two children.

I’m here for a few reasons that I’d like to share with you. Maybe some of you are here for the same reasons.

1. As a white person, I can’t possibly understand the experience of Black, LatinX, Indigenous people and other people of color. So I am here to listen and learn and also stand with my neighbors of color.

2. As a queer person, I understand discrimination and have experienced fear going to certain places with my family. I have distrust of or have had negative experiences with certain systems, like healthcare and law enforcement. I also understand that queer people of color have a much larger burden than me. I’m here today to call an end to the violence against transgender people - particularly Black and LatinX transgender women. Let us all remember the 14 transgender people murdered this year so far.