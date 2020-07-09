Why do I protest?

I felt it was important to share my speech from the Pride is a Protest March that was co-hosted by Rainbow Action Network and The People's Collective for Change last month. I am the co-founder of Rainbow Action Network, which is a grassroots group that aims to make the Napa Valley a more safe and inclusive place for all LGBTQ people who live and visit here.
I am a queer, white, cisgender mother and I am here today with my wife and two children.
I’m here for a few reasons that I’d like to share with you. Maybe some of you are here for the same reasons.
1. As a white person, I can’t possibly understand the experience of Black, LatinX, Indigenous people and other people of color. So I am here to listen and learn and also stand with my neighbors of color.
2. As a queer person, I understand discrimination and have experienced fear going to certain places with my family. I have distrust of or have had negative experiences with certain systems, like healthcare and law enforcement. I also understand that queer people of color have a much larger burden than me. I’m here today to call an end to the violence against transgender people - particularly Black and LatinX transgender women. Let us all remember the 14 transgender people murdered this year so far.
3. As a mother, my heart breaks for the mothers who have lost their black children to police brutality. I’m here standing with them and doing whatever I can to stop another black child from being killed by police.
4. As a public health professional, I’m here to stand up for making big changes to our racist systems that lead to black people having shorter life spans and a slew of negative physical and mental health outcomes as a consequence of systemic racism.
5. As a parent, I’m here to role model for my kids the values of activism, standing with others who are oppressed and up against the systems and people who are wrong. To stand up for what is right.
I call on all the parents here today to take action. Your action can be in the form of protest; donating; having hard conversations with your friends, neighbors, and family; or speaking with our elected officials. Additionally, your Action must be talking with your children about race. From birth and throughout their childhoods. If you need help, reach out to Rainbow Action Network or First 5 Napa and we can provide resources.
Lastly, I’d like to say that I’m not a native Napan. My family is making Napa home because we believe most of Napa’s residents want our community to be inclusive and welcoming. But I urge you to do more than feel that.
Listen and learn, but also get involved. Stand up. Being kind, accepting others, and welcoming others are all actions. So I hope you’ll join with me, and my colleagues, and all our neighbors - queer, Black, LatinX - in making Napa a beautifully diverse and equitable place to live.
Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet
Napa
