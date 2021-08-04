Why everyone of age should be vaccinated against COVID-19

Accordingly, I have been trying to have a dialogue with my unvaccinated patients and families, respectfully addressing any misconceptions. Here are some of the main concerns voiced by parents and patients in the practice, along with my answers:

The mRNA vaccines are “too new” and there isn’t enough data on them: Actually, this vaccine technology has been in development over the past 20 years, and was successfully tested before release. Six months into the vaccine’s release, with well over 100 million people vaccinated in the US, ongoing studies show that the vaccines continue to be safe and effective.

We don’t know what the long-term side effects are of the mRNA vaccines: According to the CDC, “any adverse side effects from vaccines almost always show up within the first two weeks, and certainly by the first two months” after administration of the vaccine. All serious side effects are extremely rare.

I’ve already had COVID-19, so I don’t need to be vaccinated: The vaccine gives much better, and longer-lasting immunity than the disease. It also helps prevent transmission to others.