Why I support Mariam Aboudamous for supervisor

The purpose of the political process is to solve social issues that come before the elected officials. In the current race for supervisor in District 5, I believe the candidate who will best serve our district in addressing the issues impacting the district and the county is Mariam Aboudamous.

I have known Mariam since she was a student at Napa Valley College in 2005 when she worked in the Admissions and Records department. I was then the Vice President of Student Services.

I have kept in contact with her over the years as she attained her law degree, worked in the Hague in the Netherlands, started her own law practice, and was elected to the city council of American Canyon. Over this time, I have found her to be a person of high integrity, who listens to all points of view before making a decision.

Within this 5th district are several institutions, including Napa State Hospital and Napa Valley College, major county services such as the Napa County Airport, the Coombsville area with a water deficit issue, a small resident population of the city of Napa and, of course, the city of American Canyon. It is an economically and racially diverse district.