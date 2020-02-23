Why I support Mariam Aboudamous for supervisor

The purpose of the political process is to solve social issues that come before the elected officials. In the current race for supervisor in District 5, I believe the candidate who will best serve our district in addressing the issues impacting the district and the county is Mariam Aboudamous.
I have known Mariam since she was a student at Napa Valley College in 2005 when she worked in the Admissions and Records department. I was then the Vice President of Student Services.
I have kept in contact with her over the years as she attained her law degree, worked in the Hague in the Netherlands, started her own law practice, and was elected to the city council of American Canyon. Over this time, I have found her to be a person of high integrity, who listens to all points of view before making a decision.
Within this 5th district are several institutions, including Napa State Hospital and Napa Valley College, major county services such as the Napa County Airport, the Coombsville area with a water deficit issue, a small resident population of the city of Napa and, of course, the city of American Canyon. It is an economically and racially diverse district.
The major issues of this district include water availability, traffic, affordable housing, airport improvements, a new jail, economic development as well as the land management including wineries and vineyards and open space. Mariam will study the details impacting the issues, listen to and talk with the many constituent groups, and make thoughtful decisions that will advance efforts to resolve the challenges, both on the short term and the long term. She will work with the other supervisors to find common ground and make sound decisions.
I urge you to vote for Mariam Aboudamous on March 3 and seat a supervisor with demonstrated skills to work collaboratively with citizens, commissions, county staff and the other members of the Board of Supervisors.
Ed Shenk
Napa