Kennedy Park is an excellent destination. The city has hit a home run with the overall design. This weekend, with all the family in town, we decided to walk with the dogs.
To our utter shock, we crossed paths with a large homeless encampment on the south side of the park. With an outstanding riverfront view, we witnessed a camp with filthy conditions, trash and waste going into the Napa River.
But the most amazing fact was the over 40 bicycles (probably stolen) waiting to trade or barter for drugs. My only question is, why does the City of Napa allow this in a community that promotes healthy lifestyles and a tourist economy?
Other cities with less resources seems to be able to solve these camps. What am I missing?
John S. Compoginis
Napa