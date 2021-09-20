It is true, Jesus wept, but why? Jesus wept for at least two reasons; he wept for a friend and those who mourned for him and he wept for Jerusalem. Jesus was critical of the Pharisees for giving a tenth of their mint, dill and cumin, the smallest and most insignificant of things, while failing to keep the more important points of the law — justice, mercy and faithfulness.

He told the Pharisees they should have practiced the latter without neglecting the former. Jesus was in fact, criticizing the Pharisees for their hypocrisy. He wept over the hardened, unloving, critical hearts he saw at work in the Pharisees and in Jerusalem at that time.

An important point has been overlooked in Judy Ann Ahmann’s letter of Aug. 25, “Glad The Table has moved on.” She made an open, honest statement. Unlike the Pharisees, she has not been a hypocrite in this matter.

To be honest, given my personality and disposition, I would not be comfortable dealing with the population in question either. I have instead, done other things that suit my personality and disposition.