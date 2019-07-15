Ever since I can remember, I listened to a radio that was by my bed in the morning, especially during times of need in my life. Most of the time, I was getting ready for school and then for work as a flight attendant.
Since moving to Napa, after being displaced by the fires several years ago, I found myself listening to the radio once more. Being new to Napa, I naturally asked a friend what was the most popular station and the reply was KVYN and who did I find greeting me every morning at 6 a.m. but Bob St. Laurent. What a wonderful way to wake up and hear his rich baritone voice over the air waves.
The best part was his guests who helped a stranger to the Napa Valley feel at home and find her way. One of my favorites was the Tuesday morning show when he hosted Stunt Bob and their repartee and critiques of current and classic movies.
Because of his excellent reporting, the most important segment during our rainy winter was the weather and road report, which alerted me of driving conditions as I headed up valley while driving to work every day.
So can you imagine how I felt to wake up on a recent Monday morning to find out the Good Morning Bob Show had been moved to afternoons.
No more weather and traffic reports, no more special guest segments, no more this day in time, just canned music and local news and commercials.
Is there any reason you couldn't reconsider Bob's show and return it to its morning slot?
I can't be the only person in Napa Valley who feels this way.
Paula Gentry
Napa
Editor’s note: The Register asked the station ownership about the issue raised by the owner. Co-owner Will Marcencia shared the reply he sent to the author when she contacted him directly:
“I appreciate your loyalty to listening to The Vine and thank you for your feedback! As you know, The Vine is a community-focused radio station with the mission to bring listeners entertainment, information, and music.
“A little background: as we prepared for our BIG move (the first time The Vine ever moved since its inception) to our new home at South Napa Century Center, our midday DJ position opened up.
“We spoke to Bob about moving to middays, a time our research shows a peak listenership, given many local businesses play us. Bob was immediately excited about the possibility of connecting with new listeners and still continue to bring the entertainment and stories he offers. It also fits in much better to his rockstar lifestyle of playing late night gigs all around the North Bay (and further sometimes).
“I encourage you to listen to Bob in his new time slot and catch morning local updates, news, and traffic on our sister station (KVON 1440 AM) with Barry Martin while we find you another entertaining friend during our morning show on The Vine.”