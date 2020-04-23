Why no mandatory mask policy?

I truly cannot understand why county officials do not have a mask requirement in place. Public safety should be their first concern. This seems like a no-brainer but officials unable to make a decision on basic safety is shocking.
People I know are working in essential positions in Napa and are being put in risk because there are those who simply do not take this seriously and are invading the personal space of others without masks or gloves.
Janet Sorrentino
Napa
