Why no masks at the market?

I do not understand why the county health director is upset with farmers market customers and their lack of social distancing. She knows people will break social distancing rules both intentionally and non-intentionally.

She has the ability to require masks for all shoppers and vendors at the market and to ask the organizers to have staff circulate and remind people to maintain responsible social distance.

I do not want to buy produce that may have been sneezed and coughed on by possibly infected shoppers.

I do not plan to shop at the farmers market as long as masks are not required.

Fred Valenzuela

Napa

Editor's note: The Register asked the market about the issues raised by the author. Market Manager Cara Mae Wooledge sent the following response: "Although strongly recommended, masks/face coverings are not required to be worn by customers at the Napa Farmers Market because it is an outdoor marketplace. However, the vast majority of market customers do wear them voluntarily. Face coverings are available at the market's entrance booth for a donation of any amount.

"Napa Farmers Market vendors, staff and volunteers are all required to wear masks/face coverings. Customers are not allowed to touch produce or food items before purchase. The vendors prepare and bag all purchases. In addition to this new policy, there are barriers around vendor stalls so customers cannot approach produce or other food items too closely."