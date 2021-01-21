Why no mention of Martin Luther King holiday?

Okay, I'll give you the benefit of the doubt, but I looked through Monday's paper and then back to the Sunday edition, and nowhere did I see a mention, an acknowledgment that today is the national celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

Recognizing that there were no local events happening due to COVID-19, I still believe his life, teaching and actions spawned a worldwide civil rights movement that still informs and educates young and old today. Instead, you offered on Sunday a four-page spread on Trump's "legacy?" Unless he's planning a new reality TV show based on that title, I hardly think anything he's done over the past four years warrants the use of that word, usually reserved for esteemed individuals such as Dr. King.

Rev. Lynda R. Hyland Burris

Napa

Editor's Note: Traditionally our MLK Day coverage is built around the robust schedule of local events. In the absence of such events, we clearly paid insufficient attention to the holiday in the print edition. We did run multiple items on our Facebook and social media feeds.