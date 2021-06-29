Why not just picket Chick-Fil-A?

Ah, woke cancel culture has finally reared it's ugly head on the Letters to the Editor page. I was wondering how long it would take for some people to join the Cancel Culture Cult Party. CCCP...
Wait a minute...
Why are those letters so familiar? Oh ya. They stood for a totalitarian state that persecuted free speech and the freedom to practice one's own religion religion. Among other things. Interesting. Sounds familiar.
But I digress.
Two letters were published recently that excoriated the planning commission's decision to let Chick-fil-A open a store in our fair town. Why? Because they didn't agree with the owner's Christian beliefs. They called them hateful. Among other things.
A little history. Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A was originally founded as the Dwarf Grill in 1946, changing the name to Dwarf House until rebranding as Chick-fil-A in 1967. My point? It's been around a long time.
It's interesting that woke cancel culture loves to spoil things for the majority of people to make a statement. Why deprive thousands who love the chicken sandwich the pleasure of having one here in Napa? I'm really not sure. I wonder if they do seeing as how they operate so much on emotion.
Anyway, why deprive Napans of enjoying the best chicken sandwich on the planet? Why not just make signs and picket the place?
But I'm not sure they would have the courage to do that seeing as how they would need to contended with the crowds of Chick-fil-A lovers in line. They would probably get their feelings hurt by the reaction to them. I mean, seriously, I wouldn't want to be called a fool either.
Kent Cohea
Napa