Why not just picket Chick-Fil-A?

Ah, woke cancel culture has finally reared it's ugly head on the Letters to the Editor page. I was wondering how long it would take for some people to join the Cancel Culture Cult Party. CCCP...

Wait a minute...

Why are those letters so familiar? Oh ya. They stood for a totalitarian state that persecuted free speech and the freedom to practice one's own religion religion. Among other things. Interesting. Sounds familiar.

But I digress.

Two letters were published recently that excoriated the planning commission's decision to let Chick-fil-A open a store in our fair town. Why? Because they didn't agree with the owner's Christian beliefs. They called them hateful. Among other things.

A little history. Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains and the largest whose specialty is chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A was originally founded as the Dwarf Grill in 1946, changing the name to Dwarf House until rebranding as Chick-fil-A in 1967. My point? It's been around a long time.