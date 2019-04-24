OK, so the Mueller report is in and we all have our opinions. Total exoneration? I don't think so, but...
I can think of three reasons we should stop beating this thing to death and move on with the business of the nation. First, it is obvious that cooler heads in this administration are unwilling to carry out Trump's "Crazy s**t".
Secondly, after all these investigations, it is unlikely any attempt at shenanigans will take place anytime soon.
And lastly, if Trump was removed from office we get Pence as president, a man who would be afraid to be alone with Angela Merkel or Theresa May.
Why don't we concentrate on more important matters, keep an eye on Trump and just vote him out in 2020?
Richard Eyheralde
Napa