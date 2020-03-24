Why not plant a nutritious garden?

As the coronavirus disrupts our lives and supply lines, it is imperative that we turn our Eden into a garden to feed ourselves and our neighbors.

Please consider turning your lawns and yards into veggie gardens for the benefit of us all. If you are a proficient gardener, please share your knowledge and seeds with your less able neighbors.

Together, we will get through this mess and be in a better and stronger place for it.

Donald Hazelton

Napa

