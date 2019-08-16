Six of us went to the Napa Town and Country Fair recently to see the animals and chow down on Funnel Cake.
When we were going through security we were told to empty our water bottles but could refill at water stations. Once inside the fair we asked where the the refill stations were and were told there were none but we could buy plastic bottles or beer.
No water refill station, only bottled water? Really?
Is this is the fair's strategy to encourage fairgoers to buy plastic water bottles and increase revenues? Come on, Napa.
Chino Yip
Napa