Why not require masks?

This is a copy of a letter I sent to the county supervisors.
I am a senior living in Napa for 30 years. We all have been under threat for 6-8 weeks now with the COVID-19 virus. Understandably the safety measures needed to be taken have been a moving target and it has taken a while to establish some protocols for how to protect oneself and others in public.
It has been clear through national and state guidelines that social distancing and using masks in close proximity to others is one of the best ways to control the spread of the virus.
Why has the Napa County administration not implemented requirements that everyone wear masks in public; a measure that would take care of us all?
In the last two weeks, I have been in Lucky and Trader Joe's in Napa out of the necessity of buying food. These stores have taken some measures to put up blockades, set up senior shopping hours, and control the social distancing. The measures though are by no means wholehearted and all-encompassing.
I complained to a manager at Trader Joe’s during senior hour recently that a number of employees were not wearing masks. His response was that mask use is personal choice. I told him that I was wearing a mask to protect him and others in the store but was concerned that some of his employees were not wearing masks to protect each other and us, his customers.
It’s disturbing that in this situation public health and safety is randomly left to personal choice. Wearing a mask is a simple act that can help to protect everyone.
Now, all Bay Area counties except Napa and Solano have mask requirements for everyone in public spaces. Sonoma, also a fairly rural county, started their mandates about masks on April 13. Napa has a sizable population of seniors who are at high risk of this deadly virus. Even though Napa County has the lowest number of reported of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, as we have seen in other locations a small community can become a hot spot in an instant.
I strongly urge you to follow the lead of almost every other Bay Area county to put a mask mandate in place. Nobody gets a redo when we do not get it right.
Douglas Johnson
Napa
