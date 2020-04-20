Why not require masks?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is a copy of a letter I sent to the county supervisors.

I am a senior living in Napa for 30 years. We all have been under threat for 6-8 weeks now with the COVID-19 virus. Understandably the safety measures needed to be taken have been a moving target and it has taken a while to establish some protocols for how to protect oneself and others in public.

It has been clear through national and state guidelines that social distancing and using masks in close proximity to others is one of the best ways to control the spread of the virus.

Why has the Napa County administration not implemented requirements that everyone wear masks in public; a measure that would take care of us all?

In the last two weeks, I have been in Lucky and Trader Joe's in Napa out of the necessity of buying food. These stores have taken some measures to put up blockades, set up senior shopping hours, and control the social distancing. The measures though are by no means wholehearted and all-encompassing.