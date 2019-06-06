It is disheartening to me that it is evident that the Napa City Council takes action without requesting input from all community members. The LGBTQ community lobbied the City Council to display the rainbow flag at City Hall for the month of June.
Why was there no input requested by the City Council to the entire Napa community? What other community groups are represented with flags flown at City Hall?
Let's be clear and precise as to exactly what the LGBTQ flag and movement represent. It is lesbian sex, gay sex , bisexual sex, and transgender sex. The entire Napa community deserves the right to voice their opinion about the rainbow flag flying at City Hall.
I suggest in addition to the rainbow flag that a white flag also be flown. This will symbolize the "surrender " of values, morals and principles.
Rosanne Maki
Napa