Why not Willow K-8?

Dear Napa community — I write to you as a grandmother of an in-coming River School 8th grader and an in-coming Willow 5th grader, and a retired NVUSD teacher who understands the need for school districts to balance their budgets, provide the "best bang of the buck", etc.
I understand the need to provide a quality academic experience for all students, at the same time being economically solvent. In other words, I support NVUSD's efforts to "stay solvent" and be fiscally responsible. My problem is with the "methods" they are using. I am asking that the NVUSD honor one of its stated goals, that of equity.
How, you may ask, does "equity" relate to making Willow Elementary a K-8 school? Let me explain.
This is the letter that I sent to the NVUSD school board; I thought the letter to be persuasive and coherent. Unfortunately, only three NVUSD board members were sufficiently"impressed with my thoughts to respond back. All three responses related to "lack of space" at Willow for a K-8 program. Here is my letter; back to 'lack of space" at the end:
I'm writing to ask that you add Willow Elementary to the K8 'pilot' program, along with Browns Valley and Shearer Elementary schools. Doing so would be "honoring" one of the NVUSD's "goals" ... that of EQUITY!
How does the goal of "equity" relate to the formation of a K8 at Willow?
The past four years the students of El Centro/Willow have had to deal with a number of traumatic events;
• The "updating" of El Centro Elementary to accommodate increased enrollment (students from Yountville and Salvador schools) caused the school to be like a "demilitarized zone" ... fencing, dust, noise from workers/heavy equipment, no grass, lots of portables, etc. making for a very difficult learning environment, despite all positive efforts made by the district personnel to be sensitive to the educational needs of the students (I was volunteering at the school 3 days/week ... I can vouch for it personally!)
• The closing of both Yountville and Salvador Elementary schools ... students moved to Willow causing the existing students to have to adjust to a larger school, coupled with new students, personalities, etc.
• 2017-2019 fires in the Napa Valley caused smoke, fear, and change in school schedules;
• The "pandemic" ... suddenly students were thrust into "virtual learning," the loss of in-person contact with teachers and classmates, causing emotional/social issues to develop for some students;
• Because the NVUSD made the decision to "eliminate" a wonderfully successful (26 years!) SEL (Social Emotional Learning) program at River (with the plan to "sprinkle" the concept over the two large remaining middle schools, Redwood and Silverado) ... River being the "feeder school" for students at Willow and other north Napa elementary schools, Willow students "lost" their smaller, caring community ... their middle school!
I believe that NVUSD's decision to make Browns Valley and Shearer Elementary schools K-8 pilot schools has provided a "soft landing" for Harvest students 6-8 (Harvest is also being closed) ... I am requesting consideration on your part for "equity," fairness to the students of Willow who also deserve a "soft landing," a chance to attend a smaller, caring community for middle school, their existing school, "Willow K8" How, you ask, were Browns Valley and Shearer "chosen" for this "pilot" program ... their enrollment was declining, therefore they had the "space" to accommodate a K-8. Willow, on the other hand, is "expanding," primarily due to its excellent administration, staff, and its "Arts Integration Program" ... So, a school that is "growing" is not given the opportunity to be considered for a K-8 pilot! That is fairness, equity?
I am writing to request that the NVUSD personnel contact the principal, PAFA, and other interested stakeholders to meet ASAP to "evaluate" the possibility of using existing physical space at Willow to accommodate this program! Unlike BV and Shearer, Willow was not even given consideration for the K-8 pilot!
Thank you for considering this proposal and for your service to our students during these challenging times!
If you agree that Willow should have an opportunity to show that this K-8 pilot could work on its campus, join this week's Thursday night NVUSD school board meeting, June 24, voice your support/concerns. This is the last board meeting until August ... planning for the K8 program is already in the works. Hope to see/hear you there.
Marilyn Reid
Napa