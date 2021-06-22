Why not Willow K-8?

I believe that NVUSD's decision to make Browns Valley and Shearer Elementary schools K-8 pilot schools has provided a "soft landing" for Harvest students 6-8 (Harvest is also being closed) ... I am requesting consideration on your part for "equity," fairness to the students of Willow who also deserve a "soft landing," a chance to attend a smaller, caring community for middle school, their existing school, "Willow K8" How, you ask, were Browns Valley and Shearer "chosen" for this "pilot" program ... their enrollment was declining, therefore they had the "space" to accommodate a K-8. Willow, on the other hand, is "expanding," primarily due to its excellent administration, staff, and its "Arts Integration Program" ... So, a school that is "growing" is not given the opportunity to be considered for a K-8 pilot! That is fairness, equity?

I am writing to request that the NVUSD personnel contact the principal, PAFA, and other interested stakeholders to meet ASAP to "evaluate" the possibility of using existing physical space at Willow to accommodate this program! Unlike BV and Shearer, Willow was not even given consideration for the K-8 pilot!

Thank you for considering this proposal and for your service to our students during these challenging times!