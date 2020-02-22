Why raise funds in an unopposed race?

Ah, election season and all the candidate are out chasing funds. Yes, all the candidates; even those who are running unopposed.

So far, I have received not one, not two but three requests from the Bill Dodd campaign to donate to his re-election effort; to help him to “continue to make progress (sic) at the State Capitol.”

It seems downright dishonest to solicit campaign funds for an uncontested campaign and the mind reels as it ponders how these monies are to be spent. But then again, Dodd is simply following the lead of his notable role model.

It is bad enough that mediocre politicians are running for re-election unopposed; it is beyond the pale that they solicit funding to do so.

David Campbell

Napa

