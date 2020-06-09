Why require masks?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The World Health Organization recommends that masks be worn only by those caring for COVID patients and those who show symptoms. So why do we then still have a mask requirement?

The same health officials who condemned our president for not following WHO advice are ignoring it now themselves.

I get a strong feeling these requirements are not about virus control but simply control, to get people used to doing what the government demands they do without question.

Joshua Heide

Napa