Why require masks?

The World Health Organization recommends that masks  be worn only by those caring for COVID patients and those who show symptoms. So why do we then still have a mask requirement?

The same health officials who condemned our president for not following WHO advice are ignoring it now themselves.

I get a strong feeling these requirements are not about virus control but simply control, to get people used to doing what the government demands they do without question.

Joshua Heide

Napa

