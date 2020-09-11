Why Scott Sedgley is ready to lead as Napa’s next mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa is a place of unrivaled beauty and culture. Any person who calls this place home knows it’s one of the best places in the world to live.

But like any community, Napa faces challenges and an uncertain future. The threat of natural disasters including wildfires, drought, and earthquakes and now we add a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and social justice unrest are just a few of the issues that Napa’s leaders must confront.

Protecting what makes this a great place to live requires steady leadership and the ability to take on long-term challenges. With our long-time Mayor Jill Techel retiring, the mayor’s office will be open for the first time in over 15 years. That makes the 2020 race to be the next city’s mayor all the more critical.

Fortunately for us, Napa Council member Scott Sedgley is ready to take the torch and lead the city into a new decade.

Scott has built an impressive coalition of support that counts endorsements from just about every elected official in Napa County, along with worker and public safety organizations. With a base of support that’s diverse and inclusive, it’s clear that Councilmember Sedgley will be able to represent all segments of our unique community.