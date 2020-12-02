Why should one support local food markets?

Supporting local markets, such as Napa's Farmer's Market and Browns Valley Market, is like supporting a local farmer.
Eleven years ago, I worked as a farmer at Vine Village, a residency in Napa for adults with exceptionalities. Tucker Crosby, Vine Village's ranch manager, and I filled the residents' homes with the produce we harvested. Any surplus we sold at NFM. Local restaurants like ABC Bakery would buy produce from us, and one store would sell our harvest, BVM.
To this day, you can sometimes see produce outside BVM that I can tell came from some local Napan's backyard. To be able to purchase locally grown produce at a local store is a privilege, and places such as NFM and BVM provide that for our community.
I have two kiddos, ages 5 and 4. Since my kiddos were born, I have been taking them to the local Farmer's Market, as an homage to my once-days as a vendor and to continue to politicize the spending of my money on food by purchasing locally. It is also a demonstration for my children of placing value on healthful food choices and food sources, and how supporting one's own health can mutually benefit local families who produce the healthy nutrients we buy and consume.
A year ago, I came across two vendors at NFM selling sauerkraut, which is something I had always reserved for slightly garnishing my polish dogs at baseball games. Both vendors were offering samples. I saw a sign next to one vendor's booth stating sauerkraut is pro-biotic, which is a term I am very familiar with now that I live with battles of middle-aged indigestion. I gave both vendors a try. I surprisingly liked the sauerkraut and was amazed that I didn't need a polish dog and beverage to help wash the kraut down. I discovered delicious sauerkraut didn't include water, just salt, veggie, and herbs.
I compared both vendors, price and quality, and to my surprise and in my opinion, one vendor was supreme over the other in quality and price. The vendor was called Salt and Savour. The person selling the sauerkraut was David, the guy who made it. It's always refreshing to be talking directly to the person who made it or produced it.
At first, I would buy a couple of jars, each jar being 16 ounces of sauerkraut. Eventually, I settled on my two favorite flavors, and once a week I would buy two jars of each flavor at a time.
Each week David would ask "What did you try the sauerkraut with? Polish sausages? Hash browns?"
I would reply that I just "ate it from the jar."
Each week he would give me ideas on how to pair the sauerkraut with certain foods, and each week I would say "Thank you. I'll try that," knowing that I would probably just eat it from the jar.
Due to the pandemic, David and his sauerkraut stopped coming to Napa Farmer's Market. I tried desperately to replace the tastebud sensation I received from Salt and Savour's flavors, but nor the other vendor at Napa Farmer's Market nor any market in Napa that carried sauerkraut fulfilled my pickled yearning.
I reached out to Salt and Savour via Facebook. David replied. He said my best bet was to try and convince BVM to carry their product. Due to COVID and travel constraints, it wasn't viable for him to set up a shop at Napa Farmer's Market. He said he had tried to sell his product to BVM, but had not succeeded in convincing the market to carry his product due to the fact most people think of sauerkraut as just a condiment to slightly dress bratwurst or polish dogs.
My tastebuds became activists. I thought: BVM would listen. They are local. They bought locally from Vine Village where I used to work. They represent our community and our interests.
I reached out to BVM. I asked for their manager, Scott, and was delighted that Scott was the same person who used to buy produce from Vine Village.
I told him my sauerkraut dilemma. He informed me of what I already knew, which was that sauerkraut was not a "hot moving" item at the store. Adding another sauerkraut vendor wasn't exactly a part of BVM's marketing strategy.
I spent the next three months, every other week, talking in person or by phone to Scott to persuade him to carry Salt and Savour's sauerkraut.
Recently, via social media, I found out that BVM will soon be selling Salt and Savour sauerkraut. Yay!
Salt and Savour locally produced and influenced my tastebuds. BVM locally listened and influenced where I spend my money.
I can't wait to purchase my first jar.
Joseph Hall
Napa
