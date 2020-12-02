Why should one support local food markets?

I compared both vendors, price and quality, and to my surprise and in my opinion, one vendor was supreme over the other in quality and price. The vendor was called Salt and Savour. The person selling the sauerkraut was David, the guy who made it. It's always refreshing to be talking directly to the person who made it or produced it.

At first, I would buy a couple of jars, each jar being 16 ounces of sauerkraut. Eventually, I settled on my two favorite flavors, and once a week I would buy two jars of each flavor at a time.

Each week David would ask "What did you try the sauerkraut with? Polish sausages? Hash browns?"

I would reply that I just "ate it from the jar."

Each week he would give me ideas on how to pair the sauerkraut with certain foods, and each week I would say "Thank you. I'll try that," knowing that I would probably just eat it from the jar.

Due to the pandemic, David and his sauerkraut stopped coming to Napa Farmer's Market. I tried desperately to replace the tastebud sensation I received from Salt and Savour's flavors, but nor the other vendor at Napa Farmer's Market nor any market in Napa that carried sauerkraut fulfilled my pickled yearning.