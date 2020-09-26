Why should we listen to them?

With a presidential election campaign underway, a pandemic winding down, civil unrest in the streets, and a vacancy to be filled on the United States Supreme Court, the public is receiving a great deal of unsolicited advice, direction and opinion from a couple of groups of people who have gotten extremely wealthy either by playing with a ball or by entertaining the public. What qualifies them to favor us with their opinions, or why we should care about them, is not at all clear.
Fortunately, The Register is not nearly as clogged with such self-appointed expert advice as are the electronic media. Thank you for that.
Ross Workman
Napa
