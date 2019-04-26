The recent pronouncement by Rep. Bobby Rush disparaging the officers’ union (NFOP) as the “sworn enemy of black people” at a press conference for Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx is just one more way the Poverty Pimps like Al Sharpton manipulate the emotions of Black people in America.
It is dangerous to create an atmosphere of animosity with the law enforcement community.
Have there been questionable events in regard to unexplained or unreasonable uses of force in the minority community? Yes, but to accuse the entire National Organization of Law Enforcement officers is reckless, irresponsible and is a match tossed on the gasoline meant to inflame the emotions of politically illiterate black voters.
Instead of chiding Jussie Smollett for lying to police about being attacked by two Caucasian men, who in fact turned out to be two Nigerian men whom he knew and paid with a personal check, Uncle Bobby, in the irrational fashion of Auntie Maxine Waters, makes a fool of himself and puts a blockade in the road of much needed cooperation in minority communities.
Does Rep. Bobby Rush understand that he has created a situation of more fear and mistrust among African Americans and law enforcement? Does he understand that there are people in the black community who now relish this pronouncement as a fact and will act negatively to a law enforcement officer which might lead to their unwarranted death?
As I said earlier, are there decisions regarding the use of force among law enforcement that are questionable? Yes, but aren’t there questionable actions on the part of an assailant who flees from a law enforcement officer? Yes, but rather than drive a wedge between these two groups who are already somewhat afraid of each other, wouldn’t it be better to ease these tensions rather than exacerbate them?
Representative Bobby Rush is an “enemy” of racial peace and is one of the houseboys for the party of identity politics, who uses the emotions of those they need to keep on the political plantation so that they can stay in power. If Representative Bobby Rush, Jesse Jackson, and Al Sharpton are the benchmark for leadership, it’s a very low bench.
Pastor Morris A. Curry, Jr.
Vacaville