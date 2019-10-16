It costs $84 million to renovate the 140 50-year-old Napa Park Homes Apartments on Lincoln Avenue? ("140 Napa apartments receive a total makeover, while remaining affordable," Oct. 12)
That’s $600,000 per unit.
Driving by the Napa Park Apartments today, they look just as old and outdated as they did two years ago except for the new paint.
Recently, the median price of a home in Napa was reported to be $639,000, so $84 million would have bought 131 single-family homes at the median price.
In May, a Register article reported that the 50-year-old 105 units at River Park Manor were to be remodeled at a total cost of $26 million; that’s $250,000 per unit. Why is its renovation cost so much less?
In July a Register article reported that the new 49 units at Stoddard West in South Napa cost $24 million to build. That’s $408,000 per unit!
Why do new apartments cost only two-thirds of the renovation cost at Napa Park Apartments. What is wrong here? Is it because it’s a government project? How much less would a cautious private developer have paid? Why do these projects pay no property taxes nor school bonds shifting those costs to the rest of us?
Leon Brauning
Napa