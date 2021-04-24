Why so many tree trimming crews?

Last fall a tree trimming company visited our home to remove limbs around power lines on our property. Later in the year, a second company arrived, said the first company did a terrible job and they needed to trim some more branches. While this seemed strange, of course, we granted them access, as we want to protect our property from any fire danger. They actually removed a large amount of foliage.

Earlier this year a young man arrived from a third company and said he was there to look at the tree situation. I explained that there had already been two prior companies here and that the second company said the first guys did a terrible job. He looked at his tablet and said yes, in fact, that was there in the notes. I guess he thought that was good enough for him and I never saw him again.

A few weeks ago, we were notified by a fourth company. The foreman said that there were some remaining limbs that needed to be pruned.

Of course, once again I agreed that they do whatever they thought necessary.

All of these people couldn't have been more friendly and respectful.

This is not a huge parcel with acres and acres, it was the same 80 feet of power lines going through our property from the street to our adjacent neighbor.