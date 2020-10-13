Why the rush to close Harvest Middle School?

There is never an opportune time to consider closing a school, especially one such as Harvest Middle School which serves many of the Napa Valley’s most disadvantaged families. But is there a worse time than during a global pandemic?
The Napa Valley Unified School District has decided now is the ideal window to push forward with its dramatic, life-changing and backward-thinking plan to close HMS by the next school year - leaving south Napa with no neighborhood middle school (but a juvenile hall).
At a time when parents, children and faculty face enormous pressures from the economic and emotional fallout of COVID-19, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti is full-bore with her intent to close the school serving some of the valley’s most at-risk children.
Not only that, Mucetti wants to fast-track the process and disenfranchise the HMS community by using substantially the same ad-hoc advisory committee whose members by and large have no connection to the south Napa campus.
Harvest, in the meantime, is thriving, in spite of COVID-19 challenges. The school has a healthy interracial and socio-economic mix of students and veteran staff. It is a true neighborhood school, accessible to many by a short walk or drive. Harvest also is the only middle school offering dual-language immersion in Spanish and English, drawing kids from across the city (including one of my own).
At 5 p.m. last Friday, however, Harvest parents received a perfunctory message from Mucetti stating her intention to shut it all down. The message arrived 24 hours after a well-attended parent faculty club meeting in which we unveiled new spirit gear, a book exchange program, fundraising drives and awarded grants to teachers. This is not a school suffering from a lack of community engagement.
Mucetti cites the school's infrastructure needs among its reasons to close Harvest, but by the district’s own accounting it has not spent 2016 voter-approved Measure H funds for our needs, including $300,000 earmarked for quad upgrades. How does the district propose to redirect those funds while still meeting voter mandates?
Regardless, the district’s most recently published report card for Harvest facilities gave it an overall rating of “good,” which is as good or better than other middle schools in Napa.
Clearly, Mucetti has been working for some time on her plan. The superintendent’s PowerPoint presentation to parents, delivered a mere 72 hours after her bombshell announcement, was impressively polished. She even had the meeting dates for the so-called 7-11 advisory committee calendared. The first is next week.
Public discussions over the Mt. George and Yountville elementary school closures spanned four months, and occurred outside of a pandemic. Mucetti says she wants to have a decision on the HMS closure made by early December, less than two months from start to finish.
That’s interesting timing. Four of the seven trustees on the NVUSD board will be sworn in after November elections on the first Friday in December. The current board should join Harvest families in calling for a delay until after the new-majority board has time to consider the implications of a decision he or she will live with over time.
Mucetti also seeks to “substantially reinstate” the 7-11 committee that supported the closures of the elementary schools. She advocates adding one member from the Harvest community, but that’s far from adequate.
The state Department of Education’s best practices guide for school closure considerations advises that such committees “be expanded to include a cross-section of community members who have an interest in and may be affected by” the shutdown.
This rushed, stacked-deck process disenfranchises the HMS community. As a district official noted on the Zoom call with parents, they have “checked with their lawyers” and feel they can proceed with the same committee make-up. How comforting.
Mucetti’s singular focus is on “right-sizing” the district. And in her meeting with parents Monday, she painted herself repeatedly as a victim of living with the fallout of prior budget decisions - notably the decision to build River Middle School. It’s worth noting some of the trustees who approved that expenditure now may vote to close Harvest.
Under that plan, there would be two middle schools roughly a mile from one other - River and Redwood - and none in south Napa. How is that fair and equitable?
Remarkably, NVUSD is rushing forward before calculating the potential windfall of selling the school properties it has already shuttered. The same 7-11 committee is tasked with advising Mucetti and the board on those potential sales.
The committee’s last meeting was on Oct. 1. In 2019.
Who are we, Napa? Do we really want to go back to the days of forcing low-income, largely minority students across town for school? What about the south Napa neighborhood they leave behind?
These are big, generational questions that deserve careful consideration, at the very least until after new trustees are seated in December. Please make your voices heard by emailing trustees via nvusd.k12.ca.us/boardmembers.
Derek Moore, president
Harvest Middle School Parent Faculty Club
