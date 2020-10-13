Why the rush to close Harvest Middle School?

That’s interesting timing. Four of the seven trustees on the NVUSD board will be sworn in after November elections on the first Friday in December. The current board should join Harvest families in calling for a delay until after the new-majority board has time to consider the implications of a decision he or she will live with over time.

Mucetti also seeks to “substantially reinstate” the 7-11 committee that supported the closures of the elementary schools. She advocates adding one member from the Harvest community, but that’s far from adequate.

The state Department of Education’s best practices guide for school closure considerations advises that such committees “be expanded to include a cross-section of community members who have an interest in and may be affected by” the shutdown.

This rushed, stacked-deck process disenfranchises the HMS community. As a district official noted on the Zoom call with parents, they have “checked with their lawyers” and feel they can proceed with the same committee make-up. How comforting.