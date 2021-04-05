Why the selective wage boost for grocery workers?

What a thoughtful directive by the Napa City and American Canyon city councils — telling select grocery stores and pharmacies to raise their employee’s pay by $5 per hour for 120 days as a thank you for their continuous work through the shutdown.
But why only certain grocery stores? Why not all grocery stores and small market employees? Their staff also worked throughout the shutdown. What about the employees at Ace, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, auto repair businesses, plumbers, electricians, 7-11 — the list goes on. Why are they not being similarly thanked by the council’s $5 per hour wage increase? Why are they excluded? This “thoughtful gesture” is in fact discriminatory, with these governmental entities choosing winners over losers.
Is one of the reasons because of a belief larger businesses can absorb the higher overhead (as there are associated costs other than just $5 per hour to employees)? The large Southern California grocery stores closed because they could not afford such government-enforced generosity when they were similarly directed. This is the same issue presented by mandated minimum wages - why employees end up being laid off to afford such a mandate.
It appears the favored businesses are unions. Unions donate generously to elected officials. Is that why only these certain businesses were selected? Being union did not stop the Southern California store closures. Others might view these employees as fortunate to be able to continue working during the shutdown, avoid the struggle to pay bills, negative mental health, and other issues which have been found to develop with a forced shut-in.
Higher wages will, in this case, mean higher food costs to those already struggling. As it is, the consumers who, through their purchases, will provide the money to pay the employees the additional raises.
Beverly Thompson
Napa
