Why the selective wage boost for grocery workers?

What a thoughtful directive by the Napa City and American Canyon city councils — telling select grocery stores and pharmacies to raise their employee’s pay by $5 per hour for 120 days as a thank you for their continuous work through the shutdown.

But why only certain grocery stores? Why not all grocery stores and small market employees? Their staff also worked throughout the shutdown. What about the employees at Ace, Home Depot, Wal-Mart, auto repair businesses, plumbers, electricians, 7-11 — the list goes on. Why are they not being similarly thanked by the council’s $5 per hour wage increase? Why are they excluded? This “thoughtful gesture” is in fact discriminatory, with these governmental entities choosing winners over losers.

Is one of the reasons because of a belief larger businesses can absorb the higher overhead (as there are associated costs other than just $5 per hour to employees)? The large Southern California grocery stores closed because they could not afford such government-enforced generosity when they were similarly directed. This is the same issue presented by mandated minimum wages - why employees end up being laid off to afford such a mandate.