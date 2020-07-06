Why there are so few Black people in Napa

"No person other than the wholly of the White Caucasian Race, shall use, occupy or reside upon any part of or with and any buildings located in the above described subdivision, except servants or domestics of other races employed by the occupants of any said lots."

I recently reached out to Amar Abbott through social media and praised him for letting his story be told. He graciously responded and said the real historian is Alexandra Brown, a friend of his who has uncovered not only the rich history of Napa Valley but also its racist history.

I don't believe Napa, the city I was raised in and reside in, is currently a majority community of racist people and racist Realtors. However, roughly only .73% of Napa's current population is Black, which means the demographics have not changed since the racist 1970s of Amar Abbott's childhood.

To understand our current lack of Black population in Napa you have to go as far back at least as 1950 and understand that we still have a deficit in Black population in Napa's community and it's either due to:

1.) Napa is a majority racist community with racist Realtors, which I do not believe.

Or

2.) Blacks understand Napa is racist and don't live there.