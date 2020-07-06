Why there are so few Black people in Napa

I am a white male and I was born and raised in Napa. I have been a public educator in Napa the past 8 years. When I was in high school, my white friend's dad told me that the reason there weren't Blacks in Napa was because of racist white Realtors who had racially redlined Blacks out of Napa.
I never researched to find out if what my friend's father had told me was true, until recently.
My research led me to conclude and confirm what my friend's father had informed me 25 years ago was indeed a fact. The reason for lack of Blacks in Napa Valley has been historically well documented (but poorly exposed) due to the decades of racist redlining by white racist Realtors, developers, and citizens whom secretly (and in the past publicly) voiced their disapproval of Black and White mixed neighborhoods, which led to the barrier of blacks entering Napa's community.
To understand racist redlining towards Blacks in Napa County and how it relates to the history of real estate and demographics of Napa, it is best told through the lens of a Black person, in this case a male with learning disabilities, Amar Abbott, who was raised in Napa in the early '70s and '80s. The following is an excerpt from a piece he wrote entitled "Accessing Special Education: The Lived Experience of a Black Male with Learning Disabilities":
"I, Amar Abbott, was raised in Napa, California and educated in a county whose Black student population was less than 1%.
"Given the documented history of racism toward Black residents in Napa County, my lived experience as a Black student in Special Education was challenging, to say the least.
"My family moved to the Napa Valley in the early 1970's when my father retired from the Navy. Simultaneous to his retirement, my father (Ernie Abbott) taught at the local community college, Napa Valley College, where he later became a tenured faculty member.
"My father shared many stories about how hard it was for him to buy a house in Napa and how at the same time (in the 1970's) there were only two realtors, both of whom were Jewish, who would entertain the idea of selling to Black men."
His accounts are corroborated by the findings of Alexandria Brown's (2015) "There are No Black people in Napa: A History of African-Americans in Napa Valley", which describes the enforcement of redlining in Napa, a practice of directly or indirectly denying certain populations entrance to select areas based on the desired composition of the neighborhood and the racial ethnicity of those wanting to buy homes in that neighborhood.
Brown researched Napa's Declaration of Restrictions dated Jan. 30, 1950, for a specific property, which sated explicitly:
"No person other than the wholly of the White Caucasian Race, shall use, occupy or reside upon any part of or with and any buildings located in the above described subdivision, except servants or domestics of other races employed by the occupants of any said lots."
I recently reached out to Amar Abbott through social media and praised him for letting his story be told. He graciously responded and said the real historian is Alexandra Brown, a friend of his who has uncovered not only the rich history of Napa Valley but also its racist history.
I don't believe Napa, the city I was raised in and reside in, is currently a majority community of racist people and racist Realtors. However, roughly only .73% of Napa's current population is Black, which means the demographics have not changed since the racist 1970s of Amar Abbott's childhood.
To understand our current lack of Black population in Napa you have to go as far back at least as 1950 and understand that we still have a deficit in Black population in Napa's community and it's either due to:
1.) Napa is a majority racist community with racist Realtors, which I do not believe.
Or
2.) Blacks understand Napa is racist and don't live there.
What do we do as a community of Napa?
We make sure to let all people know who have experienced oppression: Blacks, Asian, LGBTQ, and any others, that Napa is a community of love, acceptance, and prosperity. We back it up with our actions and words.
It is time to make change. In our community, it's about "Si se puede", BLM, LGBTQ, and any other minority group that wants and needs to be included.
Joseph Hall
Napa
