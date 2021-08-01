Why torpedo this perfectly good business deal?

I would like to offer a perspective on the Kent Cohea “Chick-fil-A hub bub” ("Bully for you woksters. Bully for you," July 29) that doesn’t seem to have crossed people’s minds.

Just imagine if the largest Russian spy organization (Putin’s Pirates, Inc.) decided to open a data collection facility here in Napa.

According to Mr. Cohea, “Think of the sale taxes. Building permits. Water fees. Garbage fees. Sewage fees. And the myriad of regulatory fees needed to open a business in this town. And that's not even considering the jobs it would have created for young and old. Or the jobs for the construction workers who would build the store. The electricians. The plumbers. The painters.”

Just think of it — the city would become prosperous, our Third World streets would be repaired, they might open up a LGBTQ+ recreation center. Well, maybe not the center; Putin’s boys are not particularly kind to gays.

But alas, I fear a few “woke” National Security Administration guys or FBI would try to “cancel culture” a perfectly good business deal. So sad, and Putin isn’t even a Christian.