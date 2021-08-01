Why torpedo this perfectly good business deal?

I would like to offer a perspective on the Kent Cohea “Chick-fil-A hub bub” ("Bully for you woksters. Bully for you," July 29) that doesn’t seem to have crossed people’s minds.
Just imagine if the largest Russian spy organization (Putin’s Pirates, Inc.) decided to open a data collection facility here in Napa.
According to Mr. Cohea, “Think of the sale taxes. Building permits. Water fees. Garbage fees. Sewage fees. And the myriad of regulatory fees needed to open a business in this town. And that's not even considering the jobs it would have created for young and old. Or the jobs for the construction workers who would build the store. The electricians. The plumbers. The painters.”
Just think of it — the city would become prosperous, our Third World streets would be repaired, they might open up a LGBTQ+ recreation center. Well, maybe not the center; Putin’s boys are not particularly kind to gays.
But alas, I fear a few “woke” National Security Administration guys or FBI would try to “cancel culture” a perfectly good business deal. So sad, and Putin isn’t even a Christian.
I don’t have a problem with Truett Cathy, the CEO of Chick-fil-A, and his judgmental Christian beliefs. The problem is, it permeates his organization at the corporate level where biblical values are the emphasis. Cathy and his family have consistently donated to “charitable” Christian organizations which have a history of anti-gay bias, like Exodus International, a group that promotes conversion therapy.
From what I have read, some middle ground options were suggested by the developer to the Chick-fil-A organization but it was Chick-fil-A that pulled out. Apparently, compromise isn’t one of their biblical values.
So Mr. Cohea, I’m not sure if you are more upset with a loss of untold wealth from one fast-food franchise or another biased religious business profiting off our community and turning those dollars against our own citizens.
So kudos to those “woke” enough to stand up to discrimination against those who Truett Cathy despises. This makes us better for it, Mr. Cohea. So in your words - yes, “Bully to the woksters”.
Ron Rogers
Napa