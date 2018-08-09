Over the years, I have attended dozens of community meetings up and down the valley where either a council member or a supervisor have been present. Invariably, the issue of solving our larger problems comes up and everyone is in agreement that this cannot be achieved without our five cities and the county working together. Yet, every attempt to create an effective infrastructure towards this goal has failed.
That such cooperation is invaluable we need only look at the traffic gridlock created by our tourist economy: By approving one winery and its events after another, the county creates the demand and the market for one hotel after another - only permitted in the cities - and the need for thousands of low-paid commuters.
If the county were to turn off the winery spigot, hotels would suffer. If the cities stopped building hotels, tourist traffic would diminish and event-driven wineries would suffer.
Obviously, there is urgent need for a balance or our already degraded quality of life will perish for good. A solution to this existential problem can be achieved only if the cities and the county were to sit around one table to enact effective cooperative policies.
Where does James Hinton come in all of this?
James has been attending almost all the city of Napa, the county supervisors' and their Legislative Subcommittee's meetings and about half of the County Planning Commission's and Napa School Board meetings. Who can match such a record?
But most important is the information and awareness of the countywide issues this kind of dedication brings to the table. And he is not silent when it comes to defending the interests of the ordinary people while they are going about their daily business. Fiercely independent, he sees the big picture from one end of the valley to the other, which is what is sorely missing.
And he is always there for anyone who seeks his help.
When I was canvassing the public for my campaign on Measure D to prohibit private heliports, of which I was the sponsor, James helped organize the television ad campaign, brainstormed marketing ideas, even helped my wife carry her signature collection table to her car.
And this is not because he and I have been friends. I met him personally only one year ago when following a comment I made at a supervisor hearing, he came to me and said: "I liked what you said. If you ever need help on anything, call me" and handed me his phone number.
When Measure D came under the assault of moneyed special interests, I did.
With his help and those of others, we won 61 percent of the vote and the entire valley is that much better for it.
Keenly aware that the chairs in the council's chambers are the peoples' chairs, not purchased chairs, James will be your voice. Vote for him for Napa City Council.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga