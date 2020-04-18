Why we must address the oil industry

Oil companies have a huge effect on climate change. We all know this due to the fact of how much oil and gas are affecting our earth.
These mass-produced oil products are wrecking our environment. Oil companies spend $28 billion a year just on just advertising alone. All the money being spent on advertising could be being spent on making more environmentally friendly fuels.
The oil companies don’t make changes that help the environment due to the fact of how much money they would lose if they did so. The government is not doing a lot for this problem either ever since Donald Trump has acted to undo environmental regulations including recently lowering the CAFE standards.
These actions were very inconsiderate. His actions are due to his belief that climate change isn’t real. These actions have lasting negative effects.
Oil spills can affect animals. They can also affect the plants and vegetation which convert CO2 to oxygen. And oxygen is a must-have for almost all living things.
So all of the oil and gasoline are indeed a huge problem for our environment to deal with. Oil and gas can also ruin pristine landscapes. These landscapes contain a lot of wildlife that is currently being damaged by oil spills. The damage done is irreversible.
Since we cannot rely on our government to address this problem, we could possibly start cutting our use of gas vehicles, however, many of us are not willing to do that because transportation would be much harder. To cut down on gas use, we could carpool or take a bus. Better still, take a bike, skateboard, or scooter, none of which use any gas at all.
The oil industry has spent billions trying to control the climate change conversation, according to theguardian.com. So this goes to show that the oil industry is not all that bad when it comes to climate change.
It is a very complicated situation for the oil industry. They are ruining the environment but at the same time, they are not willing to lose money by shutting down their operations.
These are very conflicting times for both the planet and the oil industry. This is especially a problem for our animals and vegetation.
At this point, the oil and gas industry is no longer denying their negative effect on climate change and the planet as a whole. Hopefully, when a new president is elected, they will re-establish the climate change foundation and changes will be made for the better of our planet.
Julian Aguiniga
9th grade
New Technology High School
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!