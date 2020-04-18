Why we must address the oil industry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oil companies have a huge effect on climate change. We all know this due to the fact of how much oil and gas are affecting our earth.

These mass-produced oil products are wrecking our environment. Oil companies spend $28 billion a year just on just advertising alone. All the money being spent on advertising could be being spent on making more environmentally friendly fuels.

The oil companies don’t make changes that help the environment due to the fact of how much money they would lose if they did so. The government is not doing a lot for this problem either ever since Donald Trump has acted to undo environmental regulations including recently lowering the CAFE standards.

These actions were very inconsiderate. His actions are due to his belief that climate change isn’t real. These actions have lasting negative effects.

Oil spills can affect animals. They can also affect the plants and vegetation which convert CO2 to oxygen. And oxygen is a must-have for almost all living things.

So all of the oil and gasoline are indeed a huge problem for our environment to deal with. Oil and gas can also ruin pristine landscapes. These landscapes contain a lot of wildlife that is currently being damaged by oil spills. The damage done is irreversible.