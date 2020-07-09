Why we must say "Black Lives Matter"

That said, if I were a police officer today, I could imagine feeling under siege. “I have dedicated my life to serving this city. I have been fair and just, I have taken risks, and this rejection is the thanks I get?” This beleaguered mentality may lead folks who know and love police officers in their community to want to defend them — to “back blue.”

Of course we are thankful for the good things that police officers do and the sacrifices they make. But that is far from the point. Even devout Catholics who love their local priest must by now accept that there is a pattern of sexual abuse of children in the Church, and that the Church has demonstrated a pattern of protecting those abusers.

To say “Blue Lives Matter” in the face of the Black Lives Matter movement is essentially like saying “priest lives matter” in the face of the widespread evidence of the Church’s abuses.

If we are to say that the police have suffered damage to their reputation — which seems like a patently ridiculous thing to worry about, when compared to the physical, economic and moral injury that Black people in America have endured for centuries — I can think of no movement that could do more to repair that reputation than “Black Lives Matter.”