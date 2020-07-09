Why we must say "Black Lives Matter"

I read that there was a “Blue Lives Matter" demonstration recently in Napa. I am unclear on their position, and as an advocate of Black Lives Matter, I wish to clarify my own.
People are taking to the streets to cry out that “Black Lives Matter” because Black people are killed by the police at a rate that is disproportionate to the rate that other races are killed by the police.
We take to the streets because of a well-documented pattern of behavior: police kill and brutalize Black people for breaking the law in minor and nonviolent ways, and when Black people have not broken the law at all.
When a white person breaks the law in a minor way — breaking the speed limit, for instance — we are pretty sure that the legal response to our actions will be proportionate to the crime we have committed. That is what we have seen when our white friends and family have committed minor crimes.
When we see the flashing blue and red lights behind our car, there is sheepishness and nervousness, maybe anxiety, but not fear and dread. Of course there are exceptions to every rule, and I am sure that there are many times when the criminal justice system has treated a white person unfairly.
But the reason we say “Black Lives Matter” is because the criminal justice system has specifically treated Black lives as if they matter less than other lives, particularly white lives.
When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we are not saying that other lives don’t matter. Rather, we are insisting that Black lives should matter as much as other lives. And we are compelled to say “Black Lives Matter” because of the obscene and tragic rate at which Black people are killed, incarcerated, and otherwise denied opportunities that are their right.
We are compelled to say “Black Lives Matter” because those institutions that comprise our society do not seem to care about Black lives as consistently as they care about the lives of white people.
To say “Blue Lives Matter,” as a response to “Black Lives Matter,” is to suggest that the police have been treated unfairly by society. I simply do not understand how “We Back Blue” could make such a claim.
Are police officers incarcerated at higher rates than folks in other professions? Does the legal system treat their lives as if they are less valuable than other lives? Are they killed for minor crimes?
Historically, police officers have been seen as heroes. When kids play “cops and robbers,” it’s virtually synonymous with “good guys versus bad guys.” Countless TV series and films lionize their efforts. They are well compensated and their departments are extremely well-funded relative to other services.
When a police officer dies, there are public ceremonies presided over by local leaders; highways are named after them. Blue lives have always mattered more than other lives in America. What are you upset about?
That said, if I were a police officer today, I could imagine feeling under siege. “I have dedicated my life to serving this city. I have been fair and just, I have taken risks, and this rejection is the thanks I get?” This beleaguered mentality may lead folks who know and love police officers in their community to want to defend them — to “back blue.”
Of course we are thankful for the good things that police officers do and the sacrifices they make. But that is far from the point. Even devout Catholics who love their local priest must by now accept that there is a pattern of sexual abuse of children in the Church, and that the Church has demonstrated a pattern of protecting those abusers.
To say “Blue Lives Matter” in the face of the Black Lives Matter movement is essentially like saying “priest lives matter” in the face of the widespread evidence of the Church’s abuses.
If we are to say that the police have suffered damage to their reputation — which seems like a patently ridiculous thing to worry about, when compared to the physical, economic and moral injury that Black people in America have endured for centuries — I can think of no movement that could do more to repair that reputation than “Black Lives Matter.”
If this movement is successful, fewer Black people will be killed by the police, fewer Black people will be menaced by the police, and fewer Black people will be unfairly incarcerated by the police. Moreover, the police will no longer be treated as a cure-all for the full gamut of a community’s challenges. The police will be accountable for less, and have less of an opportunity to abuse their power. Unencumbered, they will finally be able to fulfill their promise: To serve and protect. All of us.
Zach Smith
Napa
